AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in April

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKITA Drilling stock remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

