AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AKT.A stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

