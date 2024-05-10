AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 3.4 %
AKT.A stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
