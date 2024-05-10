Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $234.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.