Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Financial Comparison

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 20.25% 4.76% 2.82% InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 145.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $208.90 million 5.88 $29.80 million $0.61 27.75 InvenTrust Properties $260.27 million 6.56 $5.27 million $0.10 251.70

Alexander & Baldwin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvenTrust Properties. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alexander & Baldwin and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 2 1 0 2.33 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai'i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

