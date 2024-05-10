Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.43. Alight shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 4,280,350 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Alight alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,826,000 after buying an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.