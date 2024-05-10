Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $1,056,798.16 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. 465,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

