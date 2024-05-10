Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALGT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 465,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $691,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

