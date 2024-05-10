Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ALGT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. 465,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $691,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
