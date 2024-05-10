Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,879 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,219. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.