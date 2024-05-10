Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,252. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.