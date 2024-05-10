Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter.

AENT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Alliance Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

