Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allient has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allient to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Allient Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALNT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 30,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Allient has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Insider Activity

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

