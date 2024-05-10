Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,097,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337,830. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

