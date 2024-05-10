Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,654,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,888,014 shares.The stock last traded at $64.92 and had previously closed at $64.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,712,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,515,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.