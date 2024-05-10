Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells $24,048.30 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $24,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $41,892.12.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,333 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

