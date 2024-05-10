Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 87,217 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the software’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 40.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,813 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

