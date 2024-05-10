Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,158. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

