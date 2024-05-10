Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.20 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 209.99 and a quick ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 227.79%.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

