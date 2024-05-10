Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.11.

AIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIF opened at C$49.78 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.48.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

