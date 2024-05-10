Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,796,790.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,673 shares of company stock worth $307,748 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

