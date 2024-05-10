Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
LON AMAT opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.59 million, a PE ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.50. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.95 ($1.44).
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
