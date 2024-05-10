Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Amdocs Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 1,309,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,512. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
