Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Ameren Stock Performance
AEE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 2,286,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $89.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
