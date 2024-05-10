Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 2,286,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $89.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

