American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.1 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
