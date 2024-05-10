American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
American Vanguard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 723,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.05. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.38.
American Vanguard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
