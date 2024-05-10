Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 1,277,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

