Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

