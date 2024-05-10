Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 703,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,989. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.
Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies
In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.