Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 703,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,989. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

