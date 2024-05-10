Analysts Offer Predictions for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.09. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $459,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,919.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,457 shares of company stock worth $2,553,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics



Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

