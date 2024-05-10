Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $211.07

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.62.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock worth $3,440,575,337. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.50 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

