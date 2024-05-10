Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
NYSE:BIG opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
