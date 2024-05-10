Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 99,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIG opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

