Analysts Set Expectations for Fluor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

