Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT at $40.00

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Barclays began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter worth $261,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 367.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.