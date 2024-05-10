Analysts Set Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Target Price at C$20.93

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

NBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. Also, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.52. The company has a market cap of C$835.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

