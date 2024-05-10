Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) PT at GBX 386.25

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TM17 opened at GBX 270 ($3.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £393.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8,866.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.09).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

