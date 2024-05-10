Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $4.13

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UPLD opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.