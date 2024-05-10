Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$770.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.51. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$48.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

