Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,306 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 231.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,041,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,711,000 after buying an additional 359,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 516,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 327,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $28.90 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.