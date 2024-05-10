Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.04 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $187.07 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $216.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

