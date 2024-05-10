Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.