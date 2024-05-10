Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $262.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.29 and a 200-day moving average of $255.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

