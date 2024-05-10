Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

ALL opened at $171.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

