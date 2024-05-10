Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $91.67 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a PEG ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

