Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 286.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after acquiring an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 16.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,967,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.18 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

