Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

