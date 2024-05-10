AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) PT Raised to $98.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Shares of APP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. 4,967,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,789. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. AppLovin has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

