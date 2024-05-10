Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
Apyx Medical Stock Up 6.3 %
Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 162,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,077. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
