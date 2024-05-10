Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 6.3 %

Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 162,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,077. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

