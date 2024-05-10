Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.29 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

