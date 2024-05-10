Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

ABR opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

