Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Arcellx Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ACLX traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,929. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,157,182. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

