Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. Arcellx’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $49.10. 513,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,157,182. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

